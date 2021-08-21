These jobs are hiring in Kinsley — and they let you set your own schedule

(Kinsley, KS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kinsley are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Certified Athletic Trainer, Kinesiologist, Exercise Physiologist, or related profession

🏛️ U.S. Physical Therapy and OPR Management Services, Inc.

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SIGN-ON BONUS: $250 Location: Dodge City, KS Job Type: Part-Time Hours: Average of 8 hours per week Shifts: Monday - Friday; morning availability Benefits: Continuing education reimbursement and 401K ...

4. PT - Retail Merchandiser - cosmetic reset - Larned Ks

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Larned, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Cosmetic reset - pay $15 hourly, Spread out dates so you would be able to do multiple locations all workers are independent contractors This is a Part Time position. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES The SRS ...

5. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Dodge City, KS

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $14.71 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $19.25 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

6. Employment Coordinator

🏛️ SWKSAAA

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Older Kansans Employment Coordinator Part-Time Position, 24 hours/week. SouthWest KS Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) is accepting resumes for an individual to manage and coordinate activities under the ...