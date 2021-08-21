These jobs are hiring in Kinsley — and they let you set your own schedule
(Kinsley, KS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kinsley are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Dodge City, KS
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Dodge City, KS
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. Certified Athletic Trainer, Kinesiologist, Exercise Physiologist, or related profession
🏛️ U.S. Physical Therapy and OPR Management Services, Inc.
📍 Dodge City, KS
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
SIGN-ON BONUS: $250 Location: Dodge City, KS Job Type: Part-Time Hours: Average of 8 hours per week Shifts: Monday - Friday; morning availability Benefits: Continuing education reimbursement and 401K ...
4. PT - Retail Merchandiser - cosmetic reset - Larned Ks
🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions
📍 Larned, KS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Cosmetic reset - pay $15 hourly, Spread out dates so you would be able to do multiple locations all workers are independent contractors This is a Part Time position. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES The SRS ...
5. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Dodge City, KS
🏛️ RTI International
📍 Dodge City, KS
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time work paying $14.71 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $19.25 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...
6. Employment Coordinator
🏛️ SWKSAAA
📍 Dodge City, KS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Older Kansans Employment Coordinator Part-Time Position, 24 hours/week. SouthWest KS Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) is accepting resumes for an individual to manage and coordinate activities under the ...
