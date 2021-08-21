Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

These jobs are hiring in Kinsley — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 7 days ago

(Kinsley, KS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kinsley are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYsjxqc00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Certified Athletic Trainer, Kinesiologist, Exercise Physiologist, or related profession

🏛️ U.S. Physical Therapy and OPR Management Services, Inc.

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SIGN-ON BONUS: $250 Location: Dodge City, KS Job Type: Part-Time Hours: Average of 8 hours per week Shifts: Monday - Friday; morning availability Benefits: Continuing education reimbursement and 401K ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT - Retail Merchandiser - cosmetic reset - Larned Ks

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Larned, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Cosmetic reset - pay $15 hourly, Spread out dates so you would be able to do multiple locations all workers are independent contractors This is a Part Time position. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES The SRS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Dodge City, KS

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $14.71 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $19.25 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Employment Coordinator

🏛️ SWKSAAA

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Older Kansans Employment Coordinator Part-Time Position, 24 hours/week. SouthWest KS Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) is accepting resumes for an individual to manage and coordinate activities under the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley, KS
10
Followers
194
Post
456
Views
ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larned, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Kinsley, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Physiologist#Life Insurance#Opr Management Services#Srs#Ks Rti International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy