Job alert: These La Grande jobs are accepting applications

(LA GRANDE, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these La Grande companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Grande:

1. Sr. I&R Copper & Fiber Technician

🏛️ BRIUS Telecom Solutions LLC

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BRIUS' client is currently recruiting for Sr. Level Broadband Technicians - Great Productivity Bonused Pay and Benefits!!! ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: The technician's primary responsibility is the ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022189 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

5. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

6. Sales Manager

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

7. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $2050 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $2,050 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in La Grande, OR. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2050 / Week Speech ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Dialysis - $1,552 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Island City, OR

💰 $1,552 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Dialysis for a travel nursing job in Island City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Dialysis * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (La Grande)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 La Grande, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...