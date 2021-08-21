Cancel
La Crosse, WI

Job alert: These jobs are open in La Crosse

La Crosse News Beat
 7 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in La Crosse.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYsjv5A00

1. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Family Heritage

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: We are expanding and growing in La Crosse and surrounding areas. We are looking for a growth mindset, driven, passionate, and long term career minded individual who want to get paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agent- No Experience Needed!

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Onalaska, WI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - IR - Interventional Radiology - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Interventional Radiology Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Crosse, WI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Donor Stewardship & Communications Manager

🏛️ La Crosse Community Foundation

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Connecting people, passion, and giving in the La Crosse area since 1930. JOB POSTING | DONOR STEWARDSHIP & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER • PART-TIME THE ORGANIZATION Since 1930, La Crosse Community ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - WI205

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in La Crosse is looking for talented hair stylists and managers who are passionate about ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Admissions Coach - LTE 06/30/22

🏛️ Western Technical College

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary $22.22 - $27.78 Hourly Location 400 Seventh Street North La Crosse, WI Job Type Limited Division Student Service & Engagement Job Number 2021-00866 Closing 9/5/2021 11:59 PM Central Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Administrative Professional

🏛️ Industrial Automation and Engineering, Inc

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a highly motivated, intuitive, dedicated, and detailed administrative professional who can work independently and interact with customers and a small team of professionals. Personal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Help Desk Representative

🏛️ R.T.P.

📍 Winona, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Help Desk Technician is the primary contact at the Help Desk for incoming emails, phone calls, and tickets. The individual in this position will interface with internal customers and other IT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

