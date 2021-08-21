Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bainbridge

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bainbridge.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bainbridge:

1. Sales Rep - Work from Home - FT/PT (Job: BB100)

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Virtual Sales/Consulting (Work from home opportunity) If you'd like to earn a Great Income by helping people (who are asking for help), you have a high degree of personal integrity, consider yourself ...

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Bainbridge, GA

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

3. Applications Development Analyst, FDOT

🏛️ KLC Inc

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KLC Consulting, Inc. Requirement for: Applications Development Analyst, Tallahassee , Florida Contact: Maggie Manning, (850) 270-9732 (Office), Email Id: MManning@klcinc.us Client: Florida Department ...

4. Bilingual Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) - Online - Part-Time

🏛️ Therapy Source

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As part of our mission to pave the way for childrens success worldwide, Therapy Source is currently seeking a Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) to provide online support for a virtual ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,106 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Colquitt, GA

💰 $2,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Colquitt, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Bainbridge, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Trainer

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trainer - Full Time $30/hr We have a great local Tallahassee company that is searching for a Trainer to become part of their team! Qualifications: * * Certified Personal Trainer (Required) * Health ...

8. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ The Blue Marlin Group

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Blue Marlin Group is recruiting for a Maintenance Technician for a beautiful apartment community in Tallahassee. The responsibilities of the Maintenance Technician are quite diverse including but ...

9. Retail Stocker

🏛️ PeopleReady

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an upbeat and positive individual looking to find work in a fun and dynamic environment? Do you enjoy talking to customers and helping to meet business goals? PeopleReady is looking for ...

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ APPLIED FIBER MANUFACTURING

📍 Havana, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This role is an integral part of the daily operations of Applied Fiber. The main focus of this role is to support Executive Management as well as the Assistant Operations Manager to ensure smooth ...