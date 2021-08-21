Cancel
Kingsville Voice

Work remotely in Kingsville — these positions are open now

Kingsville Voice
 7 days ago

(Kingsville, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kingsville, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kingsville, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. (Calling) Client Care Coordinator - Remote

🏛️ BoomTown

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BoomTown is looking for a remote, part-time client care coordinator - we call them Calling Client Concierges! Our Concierge team acts as a liaison between our clients and potential home buyers or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $50 - $65 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

