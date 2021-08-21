Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jack Grealish has lift-off as England’s maverick gets his Manchester City career up and running

By Dylan Terry
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Saturday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium spelled lift-off for Manchester City ’s £100million man.

After a difficult first Premier League start for the club away at Tottenham, Jack Grealish opened his account for Pep Guardiola ’s men as the champions thrashed Norwich 5-0 in front of a capacity crowd filled with adoration for their newest recruit.

A home debut can be a rather daunting prospect for some players, particularly when your new team have broken the British transfer record to bring you in.

And in the opening quarter of an hour, the weight of expectation was being met with a rather timid start from the former Aston Villa man. For a playmaker that we are so used to seeing square defenders up and take them on, Grealish was opting out of the duel and choosing the easy pass backwards instead.

Guardiola decided to change Grealish’s role in the team from the match against Spurs where he played on the left of a midfield three. Instead, the England international lined up on the left of the front trio - the position he made his own at Villa Park - as Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both had to settle for a place on the bench.

Grealish hugged the touchline for almost the entire first 20 minutes and, despite receiving a lot of the ball, failed to really make any impact on the game. But all that changed midway through the first half when a welcome piece of good fortune fell his way.

Gabriel Jesus’ wicked cross found its way through and onto the thigh of an unaware Grealish at the back post and the ball squirmed over the line. It was scrappy and he didn’t know much about it, but that was not going to stop the City fans from bursting into rapturous celebrations.

The goal had a noticeable impact on Grealish’s confidence. Even for a player whose style is often described as arrogant - an accusation which can likely be put down to the nonchalant trot and lack of sizeable shin pads - he is clearly still someone who needs that goal to find his feet at a new club.

And boy did he find them. The following 25 minutes up until half time were led by the skill and charisma of Grealish. His teammates started looking for him at every opportunity and the magnetic energy he has to draw defenders’ attention opened up the space for Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

As the half grew on he began drifting inside to link the play to great effect. Then he should have had a second goal shortly before the break but through no fault of his own Torres failed to slide him in.

That star quality that Grealish has, the effect he has on fans, the roar which goes up when he traps the ball, the expectation that something is about to happen, that atmosphere began circling around the Etihad as the game wore on.

Let’s get it right, it didn’t always come off for him. Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons did a decent job of snuffing out his advances, particularly in the second half.

But it is that attitude, personality, x-factor which Grealish brings that is beginning to complement City’s slick style to great effect.

The 25-year-old has the talent and extroverted personality that could see him loved in the same way other City icons have been over the last decade - Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany, David Silva to name just a few. Hell, he is already England’s most popular player and he only made his debut 11 months ago.

The appreciation the Man City fans already have for him was shown when he was taken off in the 75th minute and received a standing ovation from the crowd. That doesn’t always happen with big signings, it’s a sign the supporters are with him on this journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbskB_0bYsjrYG00

Tactically, it will be interesting to see how Guardiola moulds Grealish, whether he remains a part of the front three or if he is turned into a more all-action type midfielder. He certainly seems most comfortable coming in off the flank.

The position he wandered into before tucking away the goal from close range was reminiscent of Raheem Sterling’s evolution under Guardiola, a transition which has seen the ex-Liverpool man progress from a tricky winger to a 20-goal-a-season forward.

“To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want,” Grealish said after arriving in Manchester. That statement will be put to the test once Guardiola is able to instill a little more work rate into him, something the Spaniard has forged a reputation on adding to a player’s game.

But whether he ends up a winger, a forward, a midfielder or anywhere else at all, Man City fans know it’s going to be an exciting ride. The Grealish hype train has well and truly got going. Next stop: Arsenal.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Todd Cantwell
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
David Silva
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Manchester City#Uk#British#Spurs#Spaniard#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva has no interest in joining Tottenham

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has no interest in joining Tottenham Hotspur. Silva's name has been mentioned in a potential player-plus-cash deal involving Spurs striker Harry Kane. The Portuguese is facing a difficult season after Pep Guardiola added fellow attacking midfielder Jack Grealish for £100m. While Silva is open to...
Premier LeagueESPN

Transfer deadline looms with Coutinho, Icardi, Bellerin, Bernardo Silva among players who need a move

The transfer window deadline in Europe has is just under two weeks away and clubs are busy putting the finishing touches to their squads for the new season. However, while there have been some big-money moves already (Man City dropping £100m to land Jack Grealish, Chelsea spending £97.5m to sign Romelu Lukaku and Man United parting with £73m for Jadon Sancho), even in the face of the financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite clubs are still struggling to move on players to balance the books.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish's summer of love with England is a distant memory as the £100m signing is jeered at every touch... few tried harder but this was not his or Manchester City's day in flattening opening day defeat by Tottenham

With a couple of minutes to go at an increasingly lively Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jack Grealish stretched out a tired leg and brought Lucas Moura to the ground. Cue some pushing and shoving, a yellow card for Grealish and further proof for the 25-year-old that his summer of overwhelming love with England is already a distant memory.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Manchester City: The Nuno era gets off to a rocking start thanks to Sonny

Heung-Min Son’s second-half goal was good enough to take all three points from Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday afternoon, 1-0. The big question going into Sunday wasn’t about the match itself, but whether or not Harry Kane would feature for Spurs. That was answered an hour prior to kickoff as Kane was not in the squad for Nuno Espirito Santo’s first competitive match at Tottenham Hotspur.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: No Kane, no problem! Son Heung-min steps up in Spurs talisman's absence with second-half goal as Nuno Espirito Santo gets his reign off to the perfect start by beating Pep Guardiola's champions

Great for Tottenham, and maybe not so bad for Harry Kane, either. Perhaps this was the performance that might persuade Daniel Levy £150million is more valuable to his club in their present economic state than one, admittedly fabulous, player. Certainly it is the performance that should persuade Sheik Mansour to...
Posted by
FanSided

Manchester City key target has taken a big call on his future

According to reports from The Times, Manchester City are all set to miss out on Harry Kane this summer. Also, the reports have further claimed that the Spurs forward has decided to stay with the North London side in the ongoing transfer window. This could well be a big blow...
CelebritiesGrazia

Wait, Is Jack Grealish Single?

It has to be said, we don't always report on football here at Grazia. But today, we come to you with some breaking news: Jack Grealish - yes, the man nearly everybody in the country fancied during the Euros - could be single, according to some new, very interesting, reports.
SkySports

Man City 5-0 Norwich: Jack Grealish scores first City goal as champions demolish Canaries

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut as Man City bounced back from defeat with a 5-0 thumping of Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium. City were unrelenting from the first whistle to the last and took the lead after six minutes, as Grant Hanley's attempted clearance from Gabriel Jesus' cross hit Tim Krul and went into his own net, the first of three assists from the Brazilian from an inside right position manager Pep Guardiola claimed was his favoured role after full-time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy