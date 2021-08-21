Work remotely in Hinesville — these positions are open now

(Hinesville, GA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Savannah, GA

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Scheduling Experts

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description The Remote (at-home) Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for customers via phone, email, and chat. Dedicated to Health Industry, the Customer ...

6. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $16 per hour and grow up to $26 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

7. Licensed Sales Producer

🏛️ Savannah Insurance Advisors

📍 Eden, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leader in the insurance industry, Savannah Insurance Advisors, is seeking an ambitious and talentedLicensed Insurance Agentto join our team. Leads provided!! Remote/Home Office based! At Savannah ...

8. Sports Marketing Assistant

🏛️ Starbright Staffing

📍 Pooler, GA

💰 $62,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sports Marketing Assistant - Immediate Start #FunMeetsSuccess! #Careers #PaidTraining #CareerSlamDunk #Winning Location: Immediate start in Savannah, GA (this is not a remote position) Salary