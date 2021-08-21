Job alert: These Monroe jobs are accepting applications

(MONROE, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Monroe.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monroe:

1. Intermediate Care Travel Nurse RN - $3852 per week in IL- Rockford, IL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $3,852 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Orangeville, IL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

3. Electrical Estimator

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Monroe, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

100% employee owned, electrical/industrial sales and service organization seeking an experienced Electrical Estimator!! Up to $100k!! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Cole Riley Are you a fit? Easy Apply ...

4. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Monroe, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

6. Automotive Technician

🏛️ LEIBOLD'S AUTO CENTER OF GALENA

📍 Freeport, IL

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose and ...

7. General Manager - Breakfast Coffee Shop

🏛️ The Restaurant Zone

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coffee franchise looking for energetic restaurant Restaurant Manager. Responsibilities include: Hiring and evaluating employees and employee performance Regulate daily operations Order supplies and ...

8. Well known coffee shop looking for energetic GM!

🏛️ The Restaurant Zone

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Popular and high volume coffee franchise looking for energetic restaurant General Manager! Responsibilities include: -Hiring and evaluating employees and employee performance -Regulate daily ...

9. Material Handler DOT | Part-Time

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Blanchardville, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

4:30 am - 8:30 am 20 hours a week $15- $18 an hour As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We are driven to ...

10. Solar Laborers

🏛️ Industrial Skilled Trades

📍 Orangeville, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Solar Installer will be responsible for working as a contributing member of the solar installation crew and assisting the mechanical portions of commercial ground mount and rooftop solar ...