Florida family accused of using fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for Hawaii vacation

A Florida family was busted on Aug. 11 for allegedly attempting to use bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards, en route to their Hawaii vacation, according to NBC Miami. Miami couple, Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, flew to Hawaii with their two children, born in 2016 and 2017, using bogus vaccination cards for everyone, raising red flags with officials because both children are too young to be vaccinated in the U.S., police said.