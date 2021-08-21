Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida family accused of using fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for Hawaii vacation

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida family was busted on Aug. 11 for allegedly attempting to use bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards, en route to their Hawaii vacation, according to NBC Miami. Miami couple, Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, flew to Hawaii with their two children, born in 2016 and 2017, using bogus vaccination cards for everyone, raising red flags with officials because both children are too young to be vaccinated in the U.S., police said.

www.al.com

Comments / 4

AL.com

AL.com

131K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Hawaii Health
Local
Florida Health
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Logan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vacation#Nbc Miami#Dalmazzos#Safe Travel Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

America will close in on 100,000 COVID deaths by December

The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and Dec. 1, according to the nation’s most closely watched forecasting model. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces. In other words, what the...
MilitaryPosted by
AL.com

Kabul airport attack: Pentagon releases names of 13 U.S. service members killed

The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.
RestaurantsPosted by
AL.com

Every Bojangles will be closed for 2 days to give employees a break

The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants announced Friday it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break” amid very challenging times. But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off.
Mississippi StatePosted by
AL.com

These Mississippi casinos are closing ahead of Hurricane Ida

Bets are that people will be heading to the Coast casinos this weekend to wager on football games, but the action in the tropics also may affect their plans. The Mississippi Gaming Commission is monitoring the track of Hurricane Ida and will act appropriately to protect the casino employees and patrons, said Executive Director Allen Godfrey.
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

Hurricane Katrina’s frightening similarities to Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous sequel to 2005′s Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history. But there’s a few still-to-come twists that could make Ida nastier in some ways, but not quite as horrific in others. Ida is forecast to make landfall on the same calendar...

Comments / 4

Community Policy