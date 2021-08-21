These Fennville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Fennville, MI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Fennville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. AT&T Customer Service & Sales Associate - Entry Level
🏛️ Sales & Marketing Firm
📍 Holland, MI
💰 $35,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our firm leverages a scalable customer relations model and trains our talented Customer Service Associate's to prepare, launch, and optimize every product and service campaign. We're a trusted ...
2. Customer Service
🏛️ Xtreme Truck & Auto Center Lakeshore
📍 Holland, MI
💰 $23 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Xtreme Truck & Auto Center Lakeshore Is Hiring For The Holland Location! **No Experience is necessary, we will train the right person!** We're seeking an energetic, Bilingual Customer Relations ...
3. Volatiles Prep Technician
🏛️ Kelly
📍 Holland, MI
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Kelly Scientific is seeking a entry level temp- to- hire Volatiles Prep Tech in Holland, MI. Temp - to - hire Shift: 1st 8am-5pm M-F Compensation: $16/hour Responsibilities: * Prepping water and soil ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Holland, MI
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Holland, MI
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
6. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MI
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Kalamazoo, MI
💰 $1,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
7. Machine Operator
🏛️ Premier Staffing Solution LLC
📍 Holland, MI
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position: Machine Operator [Robotic Welding Machine] Location: Holland, MI Duration: Direct Hire Shift: Both A & B SHIFT!!! Hourly: Starting at $15.85/hr. (Will increase based on Shift!) * ENTRY ...
8. Entry-Level Production Line Assistant - $15/hr
🏛️ Sheridan Group Inc. company
📍 Jamestown, MI
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Essential Duties and Responsibilities · Perform variety of hand operations duties such as gathering, and inserting etc. · Loads machines with printed signatures. · Unloads machines with printed ...
9. ASSEMBLER 1st shift
🏛️ THE NEW-INDY GROUP
📍 Zeeland, MI
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location Shoreline Zeeland - Zeeland, MI Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level None Salary Range $14.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift First ...
10. E-commerce Powersports Shipping-Receiving/Product Data Entry
🏛️ PERFORMANCE MOTORSPORTS INC
📍 Holland, MI
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are an e-commerce powersports business seeking to add a Motorcycle/ATV/Watercraft Shipping/Receiving position and also powersports product data entry position to our team! Position would be doing ...
