Fennville, MI

These Fennville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Fennville News Flash
 7 days ago

(Fennville, MI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Fennville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. AT&T Customer Service & Sales Associate - Entry Level

🏛️ Sales & Marketing Firm

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our firm leverages a scalable customer relations model and trains our talented Customer Service Associate's to prepare, launch, and optimize every product and service campaign. We're a trusted ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Xtreme Truck & Auto Center Lakeshore

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xtreme Truck & Auto Center Lakeshore Is Hiring For The Holland Location! **No Experience is necessary, we will train the right person!** We're seeking an energetic, Bilingual Customer Relations ...

3. Volatiles Prep Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Scientific is seeking a entry level temp- to- hire Volatiles Prep Tech in Holland, MI. Temp - to - hire Shift: 1st 8am-5pm M-F Compensation: $16/hour Responsibilities: * Prepping water and soil ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

7. Machine Operator

🏛️ Premier Staffing Solution LLC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Machine Operator [Robotic Welding Machine] Location: Holland, MI Duration: Direct Hire Shift: Both A & B SHIFT!!! Hourly: Starting at $15.85/hr. (Will increase based on Shift!) * ENTRY ...

8. Entry-Level Production Line Assistant - $15/hr

🏛️ Sheridan Group Inc. company

📍 Jamestown, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities · Perform variety of hand operations duties such as gathering, and inserting etc. · Loads machines with printed signatures. · Unloads machines with printed ...

9. ASSEMBLER 1st shift

🏛️ THE NEW-INDY GROUP

📍 Zeeland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Shoreline Zeeland - Zeeland, MI Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level None Salary Range $14.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift First ...

10. E-commerce Powersports Shipping-Receiving/Product Data Entry

🏛️ PERFORMANCE MOTORSPORTS INC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are an e-commerce powersports business seeking to add a Motorcycle/ATV/Watercraft Shipping/Receiving position and also powersports product data entry position to our team! Position would be doing ...

Fennville News Flash

Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

