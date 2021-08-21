These Fennville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Fennville, MI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Fennville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. AT&T Customer Service & Sales Associate - Entry Level

🏛️ Sales & Marketing Firm

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our firm leverages a scalable customer relations model and trains our talented Customer Service Associate's to prepare, launch, and optimize every product and service campaign. We're a trusted ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Xtreme Truck & Auto Center Lakeshore

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xtreme Truck & Auto Center Lakeshore Is Hiring For The Holland Location! **No Experience is necessary, we will train the right person!** We're seeking an energetic, Bilingual Customer Relations ...

3. Volatiles Prep Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Scientific is seeking a entry level temp- to- hire Volatiles Prep Tech in Holland, MI. Temp - to - hire Shift: 1st 8am-5pm M-F Compensation: $16/hour Responsibilities: * Prepping water and soil ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

7. Machine Operator

🏛️ Premier Staffing Solution LLC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Machine Operator [Robotic Welding Machine] Location: Holland, MI Duration: Direct Hire Shift: Both A & B SHIFT!!! Hourly: Starting at $15.85/hr. (Will increase based on Shift!) * ENTRY ...

8. Entry-Level Production Line Assistant - $15/hr

🏛️ Sheridan Group Inc. company

📍 Jamestown, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities · Perform variety of hand operations duties such as gathering, and inserting etc. · Loads machines with printed signatures. · Unloads machines with printed ...

9. ASSEMBLER 1st shift

🏛️ THE NEW-INDY GROUP

📍 Zeeland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Shoreline Zeeland - Zeeland, MI Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level None Salary Range $14.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift First ...

10. E-commerce Powersports Shipping-Receiving/Product Data Entry

🏛️ PERFORMANCE MOTORSPORTS INC

📍 Holland, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are an e-commerce powersports business seeking to add a Motorcycle/ATV/Watercraft Shipping/Receiving position and also powersports product data entry position to our team! Position would be doing ...