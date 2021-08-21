Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in San Antonio

San Antonio News Alert
 7 days ago

(San Antonio, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These San Antonio-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsjkcP00

1. Class A Local Driver

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work for the Premier Driver Staffing Company, Staffmark Drivers! We have immediate openings for CDL A delivery drivers. * Day shift- 4 a.m. dispatch * Full-time, Monday thru Friday * Will be covering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Immediate Hiring For Customer Service Rep II (Remote For Now - $14.43/hr) - Min 2 Years Call Cent...

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: POSITION DESCRIPTION: This position is responsible for providing technical and customer service support or by trouble shooting technical issues, and educating patients on our products ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work-from-Home - - Bi-lingual Customer Service Representative (English/Spanish)- Start 8/23

🏛️ Navient

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Navient BPONavient has immediate openings for temporary, Bi-lingual Customer Service Representatives, to support our growing customer base working from your home office. We seek reliable and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES+ Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ US AutoLogistics

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional truck driving men and women like you need a CDL-A car hauling opportunity that allows you to live well and drive well for the life of your career. That's where US AutoLogistics comes in

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Major Pay Increase NON CDL Independent Contractors / Owner Operators Home Delivery

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $3,759 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 NON CDL Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Week: $3,759 Up from $3,041 ($718 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

