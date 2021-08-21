Hiring Now: These roles are open in Carrabelle

(CARRABELLE, FL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Carrabelle companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carrabelle:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Apalachicola, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Panacea, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

3. TEAM LEAD

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Panacea, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking team leads for resets in home improvement stores. On job training will be provided specific to sets. · Must work well on your own and on small teams. · Must have experience ...

4. Employment Services- Case Manager/Career Navigator

🏛️ Dynamic Workforce Solutions

📍 Crawfordville, FL

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Case Manager/Career Navigator Dynamic Workforce Solutions Job Title: Career Navigator Position Classification: Non-Exempt Office Location: Wakulla County Type/Pay: Full-time: $28,000 to $42,000 a ...

5. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2720 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Apalachicola, FL

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Apalachicola, FL. Shift: 5x8 hr PMs Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2720 / Week ...

6. CNA Certified Nursing Assistant

🏛️ SophLogic LLC

📍 Carrabelle, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY Position: CNA Location: Carrabelle, FL 32322 Duration :13 Weeks Shift: 7a-7p Job description CNA to work days 7am -7pm. One shift will be A and one will be B so they will not be true ...

7. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Crawfordville, FL

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based - We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Apalachicola, FL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Apalachicola, FL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

10. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco Foods

📍 Apalachicola, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Avg. $75,000+ First Year - Sign-On in Select Locations Pay and Bonuses Vary by location, Apply for details Local Routes - Get Home Daily Sysco is the global ...