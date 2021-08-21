Job alert: These Alamogordo jobs are accepting applications

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Alamogordo.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alamogordo:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $3,335 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $3,335 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Center Executive Director - CED

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $3,302 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Center Executive Director - CED We are currently seeking an Center Executive Director for an opportunity in Alamogordo, NM . If you are interested, available, and qualified please kindly forward your ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Alamogordo)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Customer Service / Sales Representative

🏛️ Fred Loya Insurance

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING!!! $12.50 - $15.50/HOUR!!! + BONUS We offer to our employees' Health & Dental Insurance 401K Full-Time Positions Students are WELCOME FRED LOYA INSURANCE Fred Loya Insurance, a leading ...

6. Childcare Provider

🏛️ Children in Need of Services

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Childcare Provider Do you have a heart for children with a desire to nurture and guide them? Do you want to be eligible to receive your college degree completely paid for? Children in Need of ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. IT Support Technician

🏛️ Better IT Services

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a IT Support Technician to join our team! You will resolve IT-related issues for our clients onsite, over-the-phone, and sometimes remotely. We are looking for an individual with ...

9. Full Time Property Manager Needed - Must be Bilingual

🏛️ Property Management Company

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description We are a fast growing leading property management company serving the multifamily residential communities in Alamogordo, New Mexico and surrounding areas. We are looking for an ...

10. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...