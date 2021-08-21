Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Work remotely in Lakeland — these positions are open now

Lakeland Digest
 7 days ago

(Lakeland, FL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

3. Salesforce Administrator - Remote - $120k+

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Industry leading company looking to bring on a Salesforce Administrator to take over our Salesforce ...

4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

5. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

6. Vacation Sales Representative

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20 / hour training pay for 60 days + commission This open position is located inside the Bass Pro Shops at 10501 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619 **PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A REMOTE POSITION** At ...

7. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

8. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote

🏛️ Clearlink

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clearlink is currently seeking experienced and Licensed Insurance Sales Agents to join our work from home Medicare team! You will assist customers to make Medicare health care decisions by carefully ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lakeland, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lakeland, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Lakeland Digest

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

