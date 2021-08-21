These Lewisville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Lewisville, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lewisville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lewisville, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLT6 Kernersville, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT6 - Kernersville - 1610 Old ...

2. Entry Level Sales/ Recruiting

🏛️ ettain group

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$3,000 SIGN ON BONUS Technical Recruiter with advancement opportunity to Business Development Manager ettain group is searching for a dynamic individual to join our team of Technical Recruiters and ...

3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

4. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

5. Distribution Associate - Advance, NC

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Lewisville, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Warehouse Associate - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description WAGE INCREASE - UP TO $16.75 PER HOUR We are hiring immediately! WAREHOUSE TEAM MEMBERS No Experience Required! We hire ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Lexington, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...