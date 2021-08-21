These Lewisville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Lewisville, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lewisville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Lewisville, NC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DLT6 Kernersville, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT6 - Kernersville - 1610 Old ...
2. Entry Level Sales/ Recruiting
🏛️ ettain group
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $3,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$3,000 SIGN ON BONUS Technical Recruiter with advancement opportunity to Business Development Manager ettain group is searching for a dynamic individual to join our team of Technical Recruiters and ...
3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Blue Raven Solar
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $75 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...
4. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads
🏛️ Victory Lap
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $69,119 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...
5. Distribution Associate - Advance, NC
🏛️ Ashley Furniture
📍 Lewisville, NC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" Warehouse Associate - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description WAGE INCREASE - UP TO $16.75 PER HOUR We are hiring immediately! WAREHOUSE TEAM MEMBERS No Experience Required! We hire ...
6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
8. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome
🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)
📍 Lexington, NC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...
9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
Comments / 0