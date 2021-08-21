Ready for a change? These jobs are open in West Plains

(WEST PLAINS, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these West Plains companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Plains:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1104.61 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $1,104 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in West Plains, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/09/2021 Duration: 13 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

3. MO - RT - Day Shift - $66.87 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $66 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RT needed for ASAP startSchedule to be at the discretion of OMC managemen tCOVID patient care likely and requiredFloating may be required Shift: Night Shift Specialty Type: Cardiopulmonary Sub ...

4. MO - RT - Night Shift - $66.87 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**WOULD CONSIDER 48 HR GUARANTEE

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $66 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASAP Start date. COVID Care expected. Would consider 48 hr guarantee. RT needed for ASAP start management COVID patient care likely and required Floating may be required Shift: Night Shift Specialty ...

5. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022200 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

6. Sales Representative

🏛️ Phillips Media Group

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening for Sales Representative - Phillips Media Group is seeking qualified, enthusiastic and self-motivated individuals to sell print and online advertising. We are looking for the right ...

7. Shift Manager

🏛️ Taco Bell

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You support the General Manager (GM) by running great work shifts and meeting Taco Bell standards. You take ownership and responsibility to solve problems, seek help when needed, and are willing to ...

8. Part-Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penmac Staffing is recruiting a Part-Time Office Assistant for our business partner in West Plains, MO. 30-32 hours weekly, Monday-Friday $13.00-$15.00 hourly * Placing the commercials in their ...

9. Retail Stocking Associate $13.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

10. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 West Plains, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Scott City, Missouri At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service ...