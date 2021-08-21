Job alert: These jobs are open in Houston

(HOUSTON, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Houston companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Houston:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Calhoun City, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Houston)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Houston, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Shift Leader

🏛️ Fox's Pizza Den

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a SHIFT MANAGER to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of the team members. Hiring both full time and part time shift leaders

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

6. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Physician Consultant Group

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for MS. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. HOSPITALIST | 30 ...

7. CLPN - Nurse

🏛️ Tupelo Medical Group

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CLPN - Nurse to join our team! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients. Responsibilities: * Administer nursing care to ill, injured ...

8. Coiler Set-up Operator

🏛️ MW Components

📍 Pontotoc, MS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS * Work safely in a team environment * Meet daily production needs in manufacturing quality parts * Must be able to read and learn to interpret specification sheets and ...

9. Front Desk Coordinator

🏛️ Magnolia Family Dentistry

📍 Aberdeen, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Front desk assistant with leadership qualities. Answer phones, make appointments, input correct information, post payments. Must be able to multitask with minimal mistakes. Company Description Small ...

10. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...