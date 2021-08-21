Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Searchlight

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Searchlight companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Searchlight:

1. Registered Nurse, Circulator

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 Bullhead City, AZ

💰 $130 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel / Contract Registered Nurse, Surgery opportunity near Bullhead City, Arizona for a 13-week assignment with immediate start date! Travel benefits including 401k, competitive pay range, and ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Searchlight, NV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Regional Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Bullhead City, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position

Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available.

Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on ...

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Bullhead City, AZ

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Laughlin, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

6. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Laughlin, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

7. Airport Retail Associate - Hudson News - Jean, NV, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Jean, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Jean, NV, United States$300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM!GROW With US!Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants of ...

8. Security Officer

🏛️ American Guard Services, Inc.

📍 Searchlight, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Security Officer to become an integral part of our team. The selected individual will work outdoors at a government site outside of Boulder City, NV. Responsibilities: * Monitor ...

9. Assistant Property Manager

🏛️ STORAMERICA

📍 Henderson, NV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

StorAmerica Management - Looking for an Energetic Self Storage Assistant Property Manager in Henderson! Property address is: 10835 S. Eastern Ave Henderson NV 89052 Bilingual is a plus! We provide a ...

10. Skilled Nursing (SNF) 10P-6A 4 Weeks 190075

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Henderson, NV

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) / Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Company Overview TLC Nursing is looking for a dedicated, energetic RN or LPN for a travel assignment. Job Summary No travel experience is ...