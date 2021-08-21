Cancel
Fort Benton, MT

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Fort Benton

Fort Benton News Watch
(FORT BENTON, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fort Benton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Benton:


1. Lead Clinical Program Supervisor

🏛️ Aware Inc.

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AWARE invites applications for a Lead Clinical Program Supervisor to join their team. The Lead Program Clinical Supervisor (LCSW/LCPC) will oversee AWARE's Mental Health Community Care and Treatment ...

2. MT - RN Operating Room Circulating - Great Falls - $56,000 - $82,000/YR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description of Position: Responsible to plan, implement, and evaluate care for surgical patients including robotic cases, and higher acuity cardiothoracic cases. Ensures patient care, safety ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Fort Benton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Fort Benton, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Radiologic Technologist

🏛️ Ironsidehr

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small, rural hospital north of Great Falls, MT, is seeking a full-time, permanent Radiologic Technologist. Perfect place for someone who wants to live by the mountains, and close to Glacier National ...

5. MT - Cardiovascular - Cath Lab Tech - Great Falls - $59,000 - $87,000/YR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position OverviewProvide direct patient care by monitoring, interpretation and recording of right and left heart hemodynamics, ECG's and cardiac valve calculations. Trouble shoots all cath lab ...

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton, MT
ABOUT

With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

