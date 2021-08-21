Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Jerseyville, IL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Help Desk Support- Remote

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Florissant, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Service Center Technician 5 weeks of onsite training in St Louis MO required and then you will work remotely from home 6 month contract to hire through Kelly Services Compensation: $18/hr Available ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Godfrey, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Godfrey, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Customer Service Representative-REMOTE Full Time

🏛️ Lanter Delivery Systems

📍 Madison, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote customer service support - Lanter Delivery Systems Are you looking for a remote (after training) - customer service position, with an exceptional company? Do you take pride in turning customer ...

5. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Bridgeton, MO

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

6. Remote Recruiter II

🏛️ Graybar

📍 Maryland Heights, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference. As a Remote Recruiter, you will be responsible for full-cycle recruitment and will source, interview and recommend placement decisions for exempt and non-exempt openings across a ...