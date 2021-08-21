Cancel
Witter, AR

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Witter require no experience

Posted by 
Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 7 days ago

(Witter, AR) Looking to get your foot in the door in Witter? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsj0IM00

1. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Pharmaceutical Sales Representative - Entry Level

🏛️ PV Pharmaceuticals

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $99,870 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PHARMACEUTICAL SALES REP JOB DESCRIPTION: We are a rapidly growing healthcare organization specializing in several therapeutic areas. We partner with physicians to improve patients' quality of life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mobile Management Trainee

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Right Fit We're looking for motivated individuals who have a passion for sales, customer service, and desire advancement opportunities. High Character is at the Core of the Locke Supply Culture ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in AR

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
11
Followers
171
Post
943
Views
ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

