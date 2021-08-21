Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Witter require no experience
(Witter, AR) Looking to get your foot in the door in Witter? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Pest Technician Trainee
🏛️ Terminix
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...
2. Pharmaceutical Sales Representative - Entry Level
🏛️ PV Pharmaceuticals
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $99,870 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
PHARMACEUTICAL SALES REP JOB DESCRIPTION: We are a rapidly growing healthcare organization specializing in several therapeutic areas. We partner with physicians to improve patients' quality of life ...
3. Mobile Management Trainee
🏛️ Locke Supply Co
📍 Springdale, AR
💰 $35,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
The Right Fit We're looking for motivated individuals who have a passion for sales, customer service, and desire advancement opportunities. High Character is at the Core of the Locke Supply Culture ...
4. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in AR
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Springdale, AR
💰 $1,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
6. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
10. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling
🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division
📍 Fayetteville, AR
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...
