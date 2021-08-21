Job alert: These Kotzebue jobs are accepting applications

(KOTZEBUE, AK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kotzebue companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kotzebue:

1. Inpatient Registered Nurse Sign on & Relocation Included

🏛️ Maniilaq Association

📍 Kotzebue, AK

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performs professional nursing duties in the care of adult and pediatric patients in medical/surgical, pediatric, obstetric, ambulatory and emergency room settings in the hospital and during medical ...

2. CC Temporary Garden Project Assistant

🏛️ University of Alaska

📍 Kotzebue, AK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CC Temporary Garden Project Assistant Apply now ( Job no: 517379 Classification:Maintenance Service Worker I Grade:Facilities Maintenance M1 (42% GeoDiff) Work type: Crafts and Trades Administrative ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,768 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kotzebue, AK

💰 $1,768 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Kotzebue, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,768 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kotzebue, AK

💰 $1,768 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Kotzebue, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

5. Public Health Nurse-Sign on & Relocation included!

🏛️ Maniilaq Association

📍 Kotzebue, AK

💰 $103,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PHN is the entry level for incumbents who have received training in general professional nursing skills and practices but have not had the 2 years of clinical experience required of a Public Health ...