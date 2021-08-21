Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Orofino

(OROFINO, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Orofino companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Orofino:

1. Master Mechanic Heavy Construction

🏛️ Ascorp Inc dba Debco Construction

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Master Mechanic Heavy Construction to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair Heavy Equipment ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,504 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $2,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Orofino, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/20/2021

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Orofino)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Psychiatric Technician Trainee - State Hospital North

🏛️ Idaho Division of Human Resources

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Psychiatric Technician Trainee - State Hospital North Print ( Apply Psychiatric Technician Trainee - State Hospital North Salary $12.05 - $14.97 Hourly Location Orofino, ID Job Type Full Time ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,345 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $2,345 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Orofino, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

6. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2390/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $2,390 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2560.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $2,560 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Orofino, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2345.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Orofino, ID

💰 $2,345 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Orofino, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...