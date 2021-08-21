Cancel
Grove, OK

Job alert: These jobs are open in Grove

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(GROVE, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Grove.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grove:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Grove, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3456 per week in AR- Siloam Springs, AR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Siloam Springs, AR

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

3. Division Chief - EMS

🏛️ City of Siloam Springs Fire Department

📍 Siloam Springs, AR

💰 $80,280 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Division Chief-EMS is a member of the fire department command staff and reports directly to the Fire Chief. This position oversees the EMS delivery program and represents the Department at state ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Miami, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. McKee Foods Corp. is looking for Cdla Regional Driver Little Debbie New 3500 Signon Bonus Mckee ...

🏛️ McKee Foods Corp.

📍 Gentry, AR

💰 $73,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Regional Driver Little Debbie New 3500 Signon Bonus Mckee Foods Corp. - McKee Foods Corp. Cdla Regional Driver Little Debbie New 3500 Signon Bonus - McKee Foods Corp.McKee Foods Corporation ...

6. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight (Required) Number of hires for ...

7. Journeyman Plumber

🏛️ Gieser Plumbing, LLC

📍 Langley, OK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Journeyman Plumbers to join our team! The selected individuals will install and repair water supply lines and drainage systems. Responsibilities: * Assemble and install plumbing ...

8. Mortuary Service Removal Technician/Crematory Operations

🏛️ Ozark Embalming Service, Inc.

📍 Gentry, AR

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Mortuary service seeks hard working, compassionate individuals to assist in the day to day functions of the funeral industry. The ideal candidate should possess a high school diploma or GED ...

9. Diesel Truck Mechanic

🏛️ LaborMAX Staffing

📍 Gravette, AR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A large construction company doing work in NWA is looking for Service Tech/Mechanic for their dump truck fleet in NWA. You will be driving a company truck to the various quarries in the area. This ...

10. Administrative Technician III

🏛️ Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $38,072 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN III, E16C About us: Located in Northeast Oklahoma, Rose Rock Recovery Center is a 48-bed women's substance abuse treatment facility. RRRC has special group treatment ...

ABOUT

With Grove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

