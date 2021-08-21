Cancel
Cleveland, GA

Start immediately with these jobs in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Cleveland, GA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Cleveland-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Chestnut Mountain, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 10/3/2021

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Retail Assembly Tech - Part Time

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Blairsville, GA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Retail Assembly Tech (Part Time) IMMEDIATE HIRING! UP TO $18-$21/HR INCLUDING BASE PAY AND PRODUCTIVITY INCENTIVE Summary of Position: Simply put; our Assembly Technicians understand how to ...

4. Retail Security Officer

🏛️ VETS SECURING AMERICA

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EXCITING NEWS!!! $$$250 SIGN-ON BONUS WITH IMMEDIATE HIRE!!! LOOKING FOR A COMPANY THAT VAULES HARD-WORK AND CAREER ADVANCEMENT?? ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A CHALLENGING, REWARDING CAREER?? There will be ...

5. Cookie Bakery Team Member - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Crumbl Cumming

📍 Cumming, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bakery Team Member $10-14/hr We have the best retail cookies in the world! Crumbl is more than just a job, it's an opportunity. In addition to working directly for an independent Franchisor and ...

