Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Wheeling, WV) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wheeling are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home
🏛️ The Smith Agency
📍 Wheeling, WV
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...
2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Wheeling, WV
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Martins Ferry, OH
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
4. Rest Area Attendant
🏛️ Keystone Blind Association
📍 Claysville, PA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
REST AREA ATTENDANT NOW OFFERING SIGN-ON BONUS!Seeking multiple Part-Time & Part-Time Seasonal Rest Area Attendants at a site located in the Claysville, PA area, (near Wheeling, WV). Applicant will ...
5. Rest Area Attendant
🏛️ Keystone
📍 Claysville, PA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Keystone Our Vision Works Join The Team We're Hiring Now Offering Sign-On Bonus! Seeking Part-Time and Seasonal Part-Time Rest Area Attendants at a site located in the Claysville, PA area, (near ...
6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Wheeling, WV
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Wheeling, WV
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 West Alexander, PA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
9. Part-Time Retail Sales Associate
🏛️ Everstaff
📍 Washington, PA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The Sales Associate role is responsible for supporting the store management team through upholding company policies and operational processes. Primary duties include driving daily sales and profit ...
10. 21-217 Clerk Typist
🏛️ Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, Inc.
📍 Washington, PA
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The CARE Center, Inc. JOB VACANCY NOTICE POSITION: Clerk Typist (Part-time)-Washington, PA PAY GRADE: 2 Mental Health Outpatient and Drug & Alcohol WAGE: $10.13/hr. (plus incentives!) Flexible ...
