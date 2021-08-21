Cancel
Wheeling, WV

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Wheeling News Flash
 7 days ago

(Wheeling, WV) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wheeling are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Martins Ferry, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Rest Area Attendant

🏛️ Keystone Blind Association

📍 Claysville, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

REST AREA ATTENDANT NOW OFFERING SIGN-ON BONUS!Seeking multiple Part-Time & Part-Time Seasonal Rest Area Attendants at a site located in the Claysville, PA area, (near Wheeling, WV). Applicant will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Rest Area Attendant

🏛️ Keystone

📍 Claysville, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Keystone Our Vision Works Join The Team We're Hiring Now Offering Sign-On Bonus! Seeking Part-Time and Seasonal Part-Time Rest Area Attendants at a site located in the Claysville, PA area, (near ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 West Alexander, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Part-Time Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Everstaff

📍 Washington, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Associate role is responsible for supporting the store management team through upholding company policies and operational processes. Primary duties include driving daily sales and profit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. 21-217 Clerk Typist

🏛️ Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, Inc.

📍 Washington, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The CARE Center, Inc. JOB VACANCY NOTICE POSITION: Clerk Typist (Part-time)-Washington, PA PAY GRADE: 2 Mental Health Outpatient and Drug & Alcohol WAGE: $10.13/hr. (plus incentives!) Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

