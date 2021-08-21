Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Wheeling, WV) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wheeling are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Martins Ferry, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Rest Area Attendant

🏛️ Keystone Blind Association

📍 Claysville, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

REST AREA ATTENDANT NOW OFFERING SIGN-ON BONUS!Seeking multiple Part-Time & Part-Time Seasonal Rest Area Attendants at a site located in the Claysville, PA area, (near Wheeling, WV). Applicant will ...

5. Rest Area Attendant

🏛️ Keystone

📍 Claysville, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Keystone Our Vision Works Join The Team We're Hiring Now Offering Sign-On Bonus! Seeking Part-Time and Seasonal Part-Time Rest Area Attendants at a site located in the Claysville, PA area, (near ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Wheeling, WV

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 West Alexander, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

9. Part-Time Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Everstaff

📍 Washington, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Associate role is responsible for supporting the store management team through upholding company policies and operational processes. Primary duties include driving daily sales and profit ...

10. 21-217 Clerk Typist

🏛️ Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, Inc.

📍 Washington, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The CARE Center, Inc. JOB VACANCY NOTICE POSITION: Clerk Typist (Part-time)-Washington, PA PAY GRADE: 2 Mental Health Outpatient and Drug & Alcohol WAGE: $10.13/hr. (plus incentives!) Flexible ...