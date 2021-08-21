Cancel
Delta, UT

Ready for a change? These Delta jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Delta Voice
 7 days ago

(DELTA, UT) Companies in Delta are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Delta:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsitQL00

1. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ SFC Welding Inc

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Welder Fabricator to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Installer

🏛️ SFC Welding Inc

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install Steel Structure such as commercial I-beam metal buildings, insulation, Metal Siding, Industrial stair cases, cat walks, etc. Assist in manufacturing steel structure when needed (Including ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Lab Technician

🏛️ Eagle Minerals West, LLC

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Lab Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for performing analytical tests on mineral samples. Responsibilities: * Collect, organize and track mineral samples * Prepare ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Autism Behavior Technician - RBT (On the Job Training Provided)

🏛️ Chrysalis Utah LLC

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference in the life of a child with autism? Do you want a fun job that is great for school? Are you looking for flexible part time hours? We will provide on-the-job training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. $14-$15 per hour | Pick Your Own Schedule! We need you!

🏛️ Homewatch Caregivers of Utah

📍 Hinckley, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Homewatch CareGivers of Utah offers the following benefits to our superHERO Caregivers: * Very Flexible Scheduling : We will work with you to find that hours that align best with your day or school ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Delta)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Delta, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,349-$1,800 WEEKLY**PAY $70,142-$93,601 *Top CPM: 0.64 Split *Effective Pay / Mile: $0.289*CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *34 Hour Reset Weekly* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated Account located in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Delta Voice

Delta Voice

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

