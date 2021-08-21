These Spokane companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Spokane, WA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Spokane are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054460 Location: 13920 E. Indiana Avenue, Ste B Earn up to $14.35 / hour PLUS TIPS! Stop in for an in person ...

2. Showroom Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ Ferguson

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Customer Experience Representative. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service ...

3. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Whitworth University Bookstore F2195

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $14 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

4. Truck Driver CDL A - Eastern / Central Washington Route

🏛️ AER

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Class A CDL Driver position is responsible for the delivery of finished goods to and from customers in a professional and safe manner. Additionally, this position is responsible ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Post Falls, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Car Sales Representative - George Gee Liberty Lake

🏛️ George Gee Automotive

📍 Liberty Lake, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're ready to kick start your career in the automotive industry then George Gee Liberty Lake has a great opportunity for you! We are pursuing a Car Sales Representative for immediate hire. Our ...