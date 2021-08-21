Cancel
Paonia, CO

Ready for a change? These Paonia jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Paonia Dispatch
Paonia Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PAONIA, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Paonia companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paonia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYsiret00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Oncology - $2,426 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $2,426 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Oncology for a travel nursing job in Montrose, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Oncology * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Paonia, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance Jesse Dryer Agency LLC

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come join a winning team! We were recently named the Farmers Insurance Agency of the Year for the entire country for the second year in a row! Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the ...

5. Universal Banker

🏛️ First Colorado National Bank

📍 Paonia, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Universal Banker is a retail branch banking position. Universal Bankers teller, sell/cross-sell bank products and services, resolve customer service issues, and open new accounts. Universal Bankers ...

6. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Summit Strategic Solutions

📍 Hotchkiss, CO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for CO. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Location

7. Insurance Sales Representative (Experience Required)

🏛️ Farmers Insurance Jesse Dryer Agency LLC

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have openings for top performing Insurance Sales Representatives to join our team in our Montrose CO office. To be considered for this position you must have a minimum of 1 year experience in ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Oncology - $3,301 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $3,301 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Oncology for a travel nursing job in Montrose, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Oncology * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

