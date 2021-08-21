Cancel
Dalhart, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Dalhart

Posted by 
Dalhart News Flash
Dalhart News Flash
 7 days ago

(DALHART, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Dalhart companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dalhart:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsiqmA00

1. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Dalhart, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2325 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Stratford, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Staff Home Health RN - Dalhart, TX up to $35/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Home Health RNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Dalhart, TX and surrounding areas. Paying up to $35/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is a step ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. LAUNDRY MGR II, III - Unit Laundry

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please Note: Until further notice, applications can be submitted via email to the contact person listed below. POSTED: 05-25-2021 CLOSES: 08-12-2021 - EXTENDED JOB POSTING NO: CL009003DH PAYROLL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Document Control Specialist

🏛️ Taylor Technical Services, Inc.

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Document Control Technician/Specialist Must have the following skills: * SAP * Microsoft Access/Full Microsoft Suite * Scanning documents * Electronic and manual filing * Able to multi task different ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Stratford, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Apprentice Plumbers (Per Diem & Hotel)($20-$28/HR)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Plumbing Top Helpers - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1320/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $1,320 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Insurance Sales Executive

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 80 Office

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Producer who is self-motivated, coachable, and sales driven. The Farmers Insurance Sales Producer to Agency Ownership program is designed to bridge a transition for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Field Service Technician (Up to $25/hr.)

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004310 Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart, TX
