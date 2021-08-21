Hiring Now: These roles are open in Pearsall

(PEARSALL, TX) Companies in Pearsall are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pearsall:

1. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Natalia, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

2. Grocery Shopper - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Natalia, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

3. Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Cri...

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Criminal Justice - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Are you ready to make a difference in a ...

4. Convenience Store Cook/Cashier

🏛️ Sugarland Petroleum

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Address: 16250 I-35 South Dilley, TX 78017 Pay: $10-$11:00 hourly depending on experience The Sales Associate (SA) works in support of the store management team to facilitate the completion of all ...

5. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $10 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

6. COMPLIANCE COORDINATOR

🏛️ The GEO Group, Inc.

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: SOUTH TEXAS DETENTION FACILITY Compensation Base: $15.60/hour Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary * Under general direction, this position assists ...

7. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $8.25 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

8. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Earn $82k a Year!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Sand Truck Drivers in Pleasanton, TX - Home Daily! What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Great pay! * Scheduled days off! * Home daily! * A company that cares about your safety ...

9. Regional Flatbed Driver

🏛️ Tepokatz Flatbed

📍 Von Ormy, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over-the-Road (OTR) Flatbed CDL truck drivers travel regionally while taking part in our standard setting line-haul percentage pay program. Available positions starting at 25% share of line-haul pay

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...