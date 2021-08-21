These jobs are hiring in Tifton — and they let you set your own schedule

(Tifton, GA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Tifton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Tifton, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Tifton, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Delivery Service Driver - Sylvester - 5777

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Sylvester, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Domino ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Moultrie, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. Retail Stocking Associate $13.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Tifton, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

6. Pharmacy Clerk

🏛️ Moon Pharmacy

📍 Tifton, GA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Pharmacy Clerk/Cashier-Experienced to became a part of our team! We are looking for a part-time/ full time clerk to join our team! This positionwill be responsible for assisting ...

7. Part-Time Classroom Observer

🏛️ Headway Workforce Solutions

📍 Moultrie, GA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Headway Workforce Solutions, on behalf of our client, is seeking Part-Time Classroom Observers to work on observing and evaluating the U.S. Department of Education sponsored study called the 21st ...

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Moultrie, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...