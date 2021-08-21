Get hired! Job openings in and around Forks

(FORKS, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Forks companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Forks:

1. Business Development Executive- Remote options available- $100K+

🏛️ Howard Paul Agency

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thank you for checking out our job description! We are seeking self-motivated individuals that are looking to get started ASAP. Ideal candidates are sharp individuals with previous track record for ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Forks, WA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2925 / Week About ...

3. Natural Resource Specialist 2/NRS1 In-Training

🏛️ Washington State Department of Natural Resources

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $5,229 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Natural Resource Specialist 2/NRS1 In-Training Recruitment #2021-08-6879, 7211 These area Full-time, Permanent, Represented positions. Want to join something GREAT and make a difference? The ...

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

5. Flagger - Laborer

🏛️ Jefferson County Public Works Department`

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jefferson County, WA Public Works Department is seeking a Road Maintenance Flagger - Laborer to work out of the Upper Hoh Road Maintenance Shop located approximately 19 miles from Forks. Laborers ...

6. Physician / Family Practice with OB / Washington / Permanent / $250,000/Year Family Practice/OB P...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SMALL TOWN ,BIG, BEAUTIFUL OUTDOORS Make yourself at home in our town, located at the edge of the Olympic National Forest in Clallam County, Washington. With a population of under 4,500 residents in ...

7. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next mile with the Nations #1 car retailer! Hogan removes the stress of guessing your weekly pay by offering HOURLY PAY ! $7,500 Sign on Bonus for Experienced Car Haulers APPLY FOR ...

8. Physician / Family Practice / Washington / Permanent / Family Practice Physician Job

🏛️ Continuum Physician Recruiting

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client in Forks WA is seeking a permanent, full-time, Family Practice Physician to join their team. * Competitive compensation ranging from $225K-$250K per year * Full benefits package, including ...

9. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - All Trucks 2018 or Newer

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,947 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Forks, WA

💰 $2,947 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Forks, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department