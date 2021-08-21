Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa, CA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Maricopa

Posted by 
Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
 7 days ago

(Maricopa, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Maricopa are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsilbl00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Maricopa, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Taft, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Adaptive Physical Education Instructor, Part-time Adjunct Pool

🏛️ Kern Comunity College District

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Adaptive Physical Education Instructor, Part-time Adjunct Pool Position Number: 02588 Posting Date 10/26/2018 Closing Date 06/30/2019 Initial Screening Date Open Until Filled Yes Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse - Home Health - Flexible Schedule - Covid Hazard Pay

🏛️ Tender Home Health

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Is Tender for you? Are you a Registered Nurse looking for a flexible career where you determine your own schedule? If you are also interested in a competitive salary, career growth and leadership ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa, CA
17
Followers
202
Post
796
Views
ABOUT

With Maricopa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, CA
City
Taft, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Title#Product Sample#Part Time Job#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy