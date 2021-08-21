Get hired! Job openings in and around Ashland

(ASHLAND, WI) Companies in Ashland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ashland:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Marengo, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,000 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ashland, WI

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Ashland, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Ashland, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Records Management Support Specialist

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Saxon, WI

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Records Management Support Specialist ID: F2WIR15-001 Location: SaxonProgram: FOREST Wage/Hr: $45.00 Hours/Week: 24 Minimum Age: 55 The assignment will be performed virtually. Qualifications: Minimum ...

5. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Ashland, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unarmed Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

6. Home Visitor

🏛️ Family Forum, Inc.

📍 Ashland, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are dedicated to preparing children and their families for success; through high-quality programming, family support, and wellness education, while fostering meaningful relationships. To promote ...

7. HVAC Technician

🏛️ Brown Plumbing & HVAC

📍 Ashland, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install, repair, and maintain HVAC systems in commercial and residential applications

8. DGR Sales Clerk

🏛️ Goodwill Industries Vocational Enterprises Inc

📍 Ashland, WI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Goodwill Industries in Ashland, WI is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated person to join our team as a part time Sales Clerk. Apply today! Goodwill's mission is to provide ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Marengo, WI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

10. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2720/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ashland, WI

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...