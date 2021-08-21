Job alert: These Flora jobs are accepting applications

(FLORA, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Flora companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Flora:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3780 per week in IL- Olney, IL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Olney, IL

💰 $3,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,820 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Flora, IL

💰 $1,820 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Flora, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn $1,250/Week + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Olney, IL

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now and Call (855) 209-5482 Hirschbach Offers: * 2019-2021 ...

4. Earn $18 - $25/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Claremont, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $18 - $25 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

5. Mold Machine Operator

🏛️ Schutt Sports LLC

📍 Salem, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY The primary job function of the injection molding operator is to operate the machinery which molds and processes helmet shells in a safe and productive manner. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND ...

6. Painter Laborer

🏛️ Schutt Sports LLC

📍 Salem, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY Produce a Top Quality paint job on Schutt Helmets ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned. Understand all aspects of using PPE. Must be able ...

7. Part Time Merchandiser - 90957BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Olney, IL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for ...

8. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Flora, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Flora, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

9. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Flora, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

10. CNC operator needed asap

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Louisville, IL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Creve Coeur, MO Manpower is looking for a CNC Brake Operator in Downtown Saint Louis area. $20. 00 hourly to start. 6a-3p Monday - Thursday and 6a- 12p on Friday. Must have an updated resume to ...