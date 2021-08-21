These Marshfield companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Marshfield, WI) These companies are hiring Marshfield residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Marshfield, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Manufacturing - Arcadia, WI

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Neillsville, WI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Manufacturing - Arcadia, WI - Walk Ins Welcomed - Free Transportation Job Description Join a team that feels like family. Join us in Arcadia, WI with bussing available from La Crosse Starting Base ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. CNA / Caregiver / Entry-Level

🏛️ Woodland Court Elder Services LLC

📍 Athens, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CNA / Caregiver / Entry-Level to join our team! You will assist in the daily care of elderly or disabled individuals. Location: Merrill, WI Responsibilities: * Assist residents with ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. Insurance Service Representative

🏛️ MICHAEL HALLINAN-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level sales position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing new ...

8. WI - PT - Marshfield - $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Marshfield, WI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grads not accepted. SNF experience required.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist