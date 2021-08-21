Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Vinson

(VINSON, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Vinson.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Vinson:

1. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Shamrock, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

2. Staff Home Health LPN / LVN - Shamrock, TX up to $26/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shamrock, TX

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Home Health LPN / LVNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Shamrock, TX and surrounding areas. Paying up to $26/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step ...

3. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Vinson, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Vinson, OK

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

5. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Sayre, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Sayre, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2230/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Mangum, OK

💰 $2,230 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...