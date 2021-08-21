Get hired! Job openings in and around Cheyenne Wells

(CHEYENNE WELLS, CO) Companies in Cheyenne Wells are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cheyenne Wells:

1. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

🏛️ The Jackson Insurance Group at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Arapahoe, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Cheyenne Wells, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. General Laborer

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Cheyenne Wells, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a great job opportunity? Working at Cargill in Cheyenne Wells is an opportunity to thrive! Develop your career to the fullest while engaging in meaningful work that makes a positive ...

4. Service Technician

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Cheyenne Wells, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment LLC in Cheyenne Wells, CO is accepting applications for experienced Service Technicians. Minimum 1-5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology. Basic knowledge of ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Weskan, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

6. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Denver

📍 Cheyenne County, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Denver, CO Permit Drivers Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out $10,000 Sign-On Bonus - Average $75,000+/year! Every day, the ...