Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne Wells, CO

Get hired! Job openings in and around Cheyenne Wells

Posted by 
Cheyenne Wells News Flash
Cheyenne Wells News Flash
 7 days ago

(CHEYENNE WELLS, CO) Companies in Cheyenne Wells are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cheyenne Wells:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYsifJP00

1. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

🏛️ The Jackson Insurance Group at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Arapahoe, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Cheyenne Wells, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Laborer

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Cheyenne Wells, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a great job opportunity? Working at Cargill in Cheyenne Wells is an opportunity to thrive! Develop your career to the fullest while engaging in meaningful work that makes a positive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Technician

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Cheyenne Wells, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment LLC in Cheyenne Wells, CO is accepting applications for experienced Service Technicians. Minimum 1-5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology. Basic knowledge of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Weskan, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Denver

📍 Cheyenne County, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Denver, CO Permit Drivers Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out $10,000 Sign-On Bonus - Average $75,000+/year! Every day, the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cheyenne Wells News Flash

Cheyenne Wells News Flash

Cheyenne Wells, CO
7
Followers
89
Post
196
Views
ABOUT

With Cheyenne Wells News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne Wells, CO
City
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Truck Drivers#Full Time Job#Cdl#Cargill#Service Technicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy