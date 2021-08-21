Hiring now! Jobs in Hillsborough with an immediate start
(Hillsborough, NC) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Hillsborough are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Part Time Staffing Coordinator
🏛️ Home Instead
📍 Chapel Hill, NC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Part-Time Staffing Coordinator *Immediate Opening* Chapel Hill's premier provider of in-home care for seniors is seeking several top performers to join their office team. Primary duties will include ...
2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Durham, NC
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
3. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul
🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc
📍 Cary, NC
💰 $160,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...
4. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Blue Raven Solar
📍 Durham, NC
💰 $75 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description: Blue Raven Solar, is seeking an Appointment Setter to join our award winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! Compensation: Pay is $20.00 ...
5. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Blue Raven Solar
📍 Chapel Hill, NC
💰 $75 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...
6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Durham, NC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
