Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Hiring now! Jobs in Hillsborough with an immediate start

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 7 days ago

(Hillsborough, NC) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Hillsborough are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYsieQg00

1. Part Time Staffing Coordinator

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Chapel Hill, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Staffing Coordinator *Immediate Opening* Chapel Hill's premier provider of in-home care for seniors is seeking several top performers to join their office team. Primary duties will include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar, is seeking an Appointment Setter to join our award winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! Compensation: Pay is $20.00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Chapel Hill, NC

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
103
Followers
396
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Cdl A Flatbed Truck#Western Express Durham#Lrb 888 Rrb#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy