Port Gibson, MS

Job alert: These Port Gibson jobs are accepting applications

Port Gibson Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Port Gibson.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Port Gibson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYsidXx00

1. Virtual Insurance Sales (WE TRAIN)

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A OTR Lease Purchase-No Credit Check, No Money Down-$1 Buyout

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ ABC Advertising Agency, Inc

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABC Advertising Agency is growing fast and still aggressively signing new team members. ABC Advertising has invented unique product that is creating excitement for over 36 yrs. now. Offering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,170 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $2,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Case Management Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2160/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Heavy Equipment Operator

🏛️ Vixen LLC

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for machine operators of all levels. Offroad trucks, excavators, tractors, dozens, and motor grader. Company Description We are a growing company with excellent upward potential.

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Project Manager

🏛️ Vixen LLC

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a project manager to work on large earthwork projects. Ideal candidate will have a degree in construction management or civil engineering.. Candidate will help with monitoring job costs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Multi Craft Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Acloche-Direct Hire

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

sign on bonus potential night shift 7p-7am Electrical/Mechanical Maintenance Technician Summary: * Troubleshoot and perform repairs on machines and their controls * Maintain and build job skills ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Port Gibson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

