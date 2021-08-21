Job alert: These jobs are open in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Charleston.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Charleston:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Charleston, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3128 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $3,128 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clarksdale, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3128 / Week About ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

4. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Grenada)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Grenada, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Foreman (Commercial Roofing)

🏛️ CentiMark Corporation

📍 Grenada, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* CentiMark has an exceptional opportunity for an experienced Roofing Foreman in the Memphis, TN area* CentiMark Corporation is North America's largest commercial roofing contractor with 95 offices and ...

6. Millwright Mechanic

🏛️ Hankins Lumber, Inc.

📍 Grenada, MS

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description We are a modern sawmill looking for an experienced millwright with 3 years experience in a manufacturing environment . pay is nonnegotiable with experience . A firm understanding of ...

7. Termite Technician

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Grenada, MS

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...

8. Commercial Roof technician

🏛️ RiverLand Enterprises

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a Commercial Roof Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for completing work orders and other required tasks. Responsibilities: * Complete work and repair ...

9. Construction Laborers

🏛️ CentiMark Corporation

📍 Grenada, MS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CentiMark Corporation, the national leader in the commercial roofing industry, has exceptional opportunities for Construction Laborers in the Memphis, TN area. CentiMark Corporation is North America ...

10. Instructor

🏛️ PCG Public Consulting Group

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Instructor Job Description Instructors work with consultant to deliver direct instruction to students in the areas of communication, life skills, and pre-employment skills. The Instructor is ...