Moriarty, NM

These Moriarty companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Moriarty Journal
 7 days ago

(Moriarty, NM) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Moriarty are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ ITSQuest, Inc.

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for administrative assistants in Albuquerque, NM to start ASAP. Candidates will be answering phones, preparing files, data entry, and assisting with office tasks. Must be willing to ...

2. Automotive Service Technician / T-

🏛️ A Ford Dealership

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY : A Tire & Auto Center has immediate openings for service technicians. This position offers an excellent work environment in a state-of-the-art facility. We offer factory-driven technical ...

3. Registration Specialist

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounting Principals has an immediate opening for a Registration Specialist with an established healthcare client in NE Albuquerque, NM. In this role, you will be responsible for daily maintenance ...

4. Cleaner

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: Cleaner @ $12/hr. | Paid Vacation + Holidays Location: Albuquerque, NM Starting: Immediately ...

5. Acrylic Bath Installer

🏛️ Bath Planet

📍 Albuquerque, NM

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION ACRYLIC BATH INSTALLERS, TECHNICIANS, TRAINEES, AND HELPERS!! INSTALLATION POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! If you have installed bathrooms or kitchens for any large chain or big box store ...

