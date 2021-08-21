Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in New Ulm

(NEW ULM, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these New Ulm companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Ulm:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,195 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 New Ulm, MN

💰 $3,195 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in New Ulm, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Searles, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Regional Driving Positions - Class CDL

🏛️ Dedicated Logistics

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Customer is Hardware . Freight consists of what you would find in a hardware store. (I.E., lawnmower, gardening tools, other tools, etc.) * Regional - which will average 8-12 stops. * Home weekends ...

4. Stylist / Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - MN301

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. $2,500 Sign-on Bonus JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in Mankato is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate ...

5. Mechanical Engineering Manager

🏛️ Us 212 Beef

📍 Buffalo Lake, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Job Opening Available US 212 Beef Corporation is a beef processing-cattle handling facility with its primary business of cattle butchering and sale of meat and associated cattle animal ...

6. Recruiter - HR Specialist

🏛️ Le Sueur Inc.

📍 Le Sueur, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiter - HR Specialist Starting Pay Rate - $20.00 to $32.00/hr Great People - Generous Benefits - Competitive Compensation Imagine a career with a company where great people make it exciting to ...

7. Automotive Service Technician - All Levels

🏛️ Hyundai of Mankato

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you looking for a new opportunity and chance to grow your career? We provide a great learning environment for Technicians with continuing education and hands-on training. Technician ...

8. Lead Drain Technician

🏛️ TJK Plumbing

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TJK Plumbing, Inc. is an award-winning residential plumbing and drain cleaning company, located in Maple Grove and serving Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. We are a growing, service-oriented ...

9. Full Time Dispatcher

🏛️ Brown County

📍 New Ulm, MN

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Dispatcher Receive and respond to requests for emergency services and dispatch appropriate services. Receive and transmit information by radio, telephone and computer terminal. HS diploma ...

10. Customer Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Retail Jobs

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Customer Assistant