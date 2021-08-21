Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in New Ulm

Posted by 
New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 7 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these New Ulm companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Ulm:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYsiatm00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,195 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 New Ulm, MN

💰 $3,195 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in New Ulm, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Searles, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional Driving Positions - Class CDL

🏛️ Dedicated Logistics

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Customer is Hardware . Freight consists of what you would find in a hardware store. (I.E., lawnmower, gardening tools, other tools, etc.) * Regional - which will average 8-12 stops. * Home weekends ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Stylist / Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - MN301

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. $2,500 Sign-on Bonus JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in Mankato is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Mechanical Engineering Manager

🏛️ Us 212 Beef

📍 Buffalo Lake, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Job Opening Available US 212 Beef Corporation is a beef processing-cattle handling facility with its primary business of cattle butchering and sale of meat and associated cattle animal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Recruiter - HR Specialist

🏛️ Le Sueur Inc.

📍 Le Sueur, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiter - HR Specialist Starting Pay Rate - $20.00 to $32.00/hr Great People - Generous Benefits - Competitive Compensation Imagine a career with a company where great people make it exciting to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Automotive Service Technician - All Levels

🏛️ Hyundai of Mankato

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you looking for a new opportunity and chance to grow your career? We provide a great learning environment for Technicians with continuing education and hands-on training. Technician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Lead Drain Technician

🏛️ TJK Plumbing

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TJK Plumbing, Inc. is an award-winning residential plumbing and drain cleaning company, located in Maple Grove and serving Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. We are a growing, service-oriented ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Full Time Dispatcher

🏛️ Brown County

📍 New Ulm, MN

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Dispatcher Receive and respond to requests for emergency services and dispatch appropriate services. Receive and transmit information by radio, telephone and computer terminal. HS diploma ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Retail Jobs

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Customer Assistant

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
34
Followers
185
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Searles, MN
City
Buffalo Lake, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Vivian Health#Totalmed Staffing#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Beef Corporation#Le Sueur Inc#Tjk Plumbing Inc#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy