Correctionville, IA

These Correctionville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 7 days ago

(Correctionville, IA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Correctionville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Field Service Technician - Fabrication and Capital Equipment - Direct Hire - Entry to Experienced

🏛️ RemX

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote from home position; live anywhere in the general area! Excellent company to learn and grow in the capital equipment industry ** * $26 - $28/hr (Pay is based on experience level

2. Program Aide

🏛️ Siouxland District Health

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTHF/T Program AideEntry Salary: $16.50/hour + BenefitsBilingual Required (Englishpanish)-oral and writtenFamily friendly work environment, with normal business hours M-F 8:00-4 ...

3. Public Health Nurse Clinic Manager

🏛️ Siouxland District Health

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $56,494 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTHPublic Health Nurse Clinic Manager: F/TEntry Salary: $56,494/year + benefitsPERS.Are you an BSN looking to serve in a leadership role in public health in a family friendly ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 South Sioux City, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Service Technician (Paid Training)

🏛️ Orkin

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16.00 PER HOUR NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. WE WILL TRAIN YOU! At Orkin, our purpose is to help protect the world where we live, work, and play. Orkin is the pest management INDUSTRY LEADER. We offer ...

