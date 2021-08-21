Job alert: These Mcgregor jobs are accepting applications

(MCGREGOR, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Mcgregor.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcgregor:

1. Skills Development Specialist - Recreation Life Skills Development Specialist

🏛️ Minnesota Department of Human Services

📍 Moose Lake, MN

💰 $61,596 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Class: Skills Development Specialist Working Title: Life Skills Development Specialist Who May Apply : Open to all qualified job seekers Date Posted : 08/13/2021 Closing Date : 08/26/2021 Hiring ...

2. Route Sales Representative

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Crosby, MN

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New Operating Hours! (9AM - 6PM) Schwans Home Delivery is proactively working to ensure route stops end earlier each evening to get our Route Sales Representatives home to their families. Contact us ...

3. Fabricator/Welder | Aitkin, MN

🏛️ Pro Staff

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fabricator/Welder Pro Staff is proud to partner with a leading provider of industrial ladles and hazardous waste disposal solutions right here in Aitkin, MN We are seeking a qualified individual to ...

4. Sheet Press Assistant - Starting at $15/hr - Located in Brainerd, MN

🏛️ Bang Printing

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To assist the Press Operator in the operation of the press to ensure acceptable quality at maximum productivity. Essential Duties & Responsibilities Quality * Monitors pH and conductivity of fountain ...

5. Security Counselor

🏛️ Minnesota Department of Human Services

📍 Moose Lake, MN

💰 $57,795 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Class: Security Counselor Who May Apply: Open to all qualified job seekers Date Posted: 01/07/2021 Closing Date: 09/30/2021 Hiring Agency/Seniority Unit: Department of Human Services / 4ML - DHS ...

6. 2021 Aitkin County AIS Inspectors - $15.00

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a summer job that lets you enjoy the outdoors? We're hiring Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Inspectors! Penmac offers FREE help finding a job, and hires for the area's best employers

7. Packaging Position

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Deerwood, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295765BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

8. Housekeeper - Minnesota National Golf Course

🏛️ Brown Golf

📍 Mcgregor, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brown Golf is one of the Top 25 Golf Course Ownership / Management Companies in the world with over 25 golf courses in multiple states across the country. If you're looking for a fun and casual ...

9. Manager Operations

🏛️ Salem WEST

📍 Deerwood, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Manager Operations to become an integral part of our team! You will coordinate and oversee the organization's daily operations. Responsibilities: * Manage and improve operational ...

10. Immediate Openings - Bluelinx in Aitkin

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A local lumber company in the Aitkin area is seeking to hire General Laborers to their team! The candidates will count, inspect materials, and sort boards for defects to ensure conformance to ...