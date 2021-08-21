Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Connell, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Connell-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Connell, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Mesa, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Mesa, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Truck Driver - Hiker/Vehicle Transporter/CDL - Part Time

🏛️ Penske

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/Truck Driver) at our Tri-Cities location. This ...

5. Bookkeeper / Assistant

🏛️ American Tax Consultants LLC

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION We are seeking a motivated, professional to join our growing tax accounting and business services firm part-time with the opportunity for full-time employment, year-round. This could ...

6. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home

🏛️ HLN Financial

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill the following two roles: * Sales Representative * Agency Owner Positions do require applicant to have a Life Insurance license - currently active license, or willing to get a ...

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...