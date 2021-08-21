Cancel
Huber Heights, OH

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Huber Heights

Posted by 
Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 7 days ago

(Huber Heights, OH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Huber Heights-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsiWJk00

1. Account Manager / Sales

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $94,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Washington National Company's largest American marketing partner, PMA USA , is looking for the right individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver CDL A - Local | Springboro, OH

🏛️ TransForce

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description TransForce is seeking part-time Class A Shuttle Drivers in Springboro, OH * $22.00 per Hour plus Benefits & Home Daily * Every other Sunday - 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM * Shuttling trailers to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Room Attendant

🏛️ Great Wolf Lodge

📍 Mason, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Room Attendant $13.50/hour + $2/hour* Shift Premium PART TIME/FULL TIME *Represents combined base hourly rate and [Work More Earn More - Summer Wage Premium 2021] Bonus differential available through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

