Job alert: These jobs are open in Florien

(FLORIEN, LA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Florien.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Florien:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Leesville, LA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,779 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $2,779 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Many)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Many, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Patrol Deputy Lateral/Transfer and Trainee

🏛️ Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $43,493 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Patrol Deputy Lateral/Transfer Class Description : The purpose of this class is to perform general law enforcement work of average difficulty and responsibility in the preservation and protection of ...

5. Receptionist/office assistant

🏛️ General Bookkeeping Services

📍 Leesville, LA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Greet clients, make appointments, data entry, and payroll.

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Natchitoches, LA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week ...

8. Retail Store Manager

🏛️ Retail Store

📍 Anacoco, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Retail Store Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of the retail sales team. Responsibilities: * Supervise team of retail ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $80,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers

📍 Leesville, LA

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn $80,000+ Per Year (Based on Performance and Availability) + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Your Family On The Open Road Our new pay increase proves we ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $85,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Shreveport, LA

📍 Pleasant Hill, LA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $85,000 Yearly - Excellent Benefits! A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer or straight ...