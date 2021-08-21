Cancel
Lewiston, ME

Work remotely in Lewiston — these positions are open now

Lewiston Times
 7 days ago

(Lewiston, ME) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsiUYI00

1. IOS and Android Developers (Remote)

🏛️ Candid8US

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multiple Positions. ***REMOTE Until COVID*** No C2C (Consultancy Referral will be paid) OPT/ Can Transfers H-1/ GC/ US Citizens only $45-$65 W2 Long Term Contract Experience 4 Yrs - 8 Yrs Location

2. Recruiter

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Auburn, ME

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco Staffing is IMMEDIATELY HIRING for a fully remote entry level recruiter/talent Acquisition professional paying $24 per hour. This is a long-term temporary/contract position with full-time ...

3. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

6. Remote Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life Tribe

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Family First Life believes every sales agent who works with us can earn 6 figure income in year one. Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. If you are interested in working with one of ...

7. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

8. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal (formerly TargetCW)

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our client is an ...

9. Consumer Sales Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter is a dynamic technology startup. Joining now is an excellent opportunity to play a key role in the amazing growth story of LawnStarter (Rated #13 Best Small Company in Austin!). We're ...

10. Senior Sales Executive (REMOTE)

🏛️ Advantage Media

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* This opportunity is remote for candidates living outside of Charleston, SC. Advantage|ForbesBooks has an exciting opportunity for a talented and aggressive sales professional with a track record of ...

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

