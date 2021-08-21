Work remotely in Lewiston — these positions are open now

(Lewiston, ME) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. IOS and Android Developers (Remote)

🏛️ Candid8US

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multiple Positions. ***REMOTE Until COVID*** No C2C (Consultancy Referral will be paid) OPT/ Can Transfers H-1/ GC/ US Citizens only $45-$65 W2 Long Term Contract Experience 4 Yrs - 8 Yrs Location

2. Recruiter

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Auburn, ME

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco Staffing is IMMEDIATELY HIRING for a fully remote entry level recruiter/talent Acquisition professional paying $24 per hour. This is a long-term temporary/contract position with full-time ...

3. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

6. Remote Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life Tribe

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Family First Life believes every sales agent who works with us can earn 6 figure income in year one. Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. If you are interested in working with one of ...

7. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

8. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal (formerly TargetCW)

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our client is an ...

9. Consumer Sales Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter is a dynamic technology startup. Joining now is an excellent opportunity to play a key role in the amazing growth story of LawnStarter (Rated #13 Best Small Company in Austin!). We're ...

10. Senior Sales Executive (REMOTE)

🏛️ Advantage Media

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* This opportunity is remote for candidates living outside of Charleston, SC. Advantage|ForbesBooks has an exciting opportunity for a talented and aggressive sales professional with a track record of ...